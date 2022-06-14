Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 4.8%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.90 and last traded at $164.90. 1,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.81.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

