Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 41,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,086. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
