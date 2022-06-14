Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,089,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,227,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,354,799.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,656. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

