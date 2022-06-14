Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

