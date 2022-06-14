Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

