Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Intuit worth $655,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,406,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Intuit by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

INTU stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,193. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

