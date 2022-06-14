Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $363.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.14. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

