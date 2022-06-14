Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VBF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

