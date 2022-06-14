Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 548.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,028 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,662. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

