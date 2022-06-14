Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the period.

NYSE VMO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 294,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

