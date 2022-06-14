Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 91.2% in May

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 309,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,903. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

