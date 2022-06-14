Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 91.2% in May

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 309,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,903. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.