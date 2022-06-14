Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 85.2% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of PSCH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. 6,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $126.64 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

