Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GTO stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

