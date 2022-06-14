Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,826 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. 767,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

