iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 109,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

