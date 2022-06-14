iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,418,000 after buying an additional 3,757,521 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 824,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 610,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 75,768 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 23,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $61.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

