iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,925 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

