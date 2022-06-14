iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 219,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

