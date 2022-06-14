iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $65,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

EFAV traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. 1,470,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

