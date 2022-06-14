iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $82.83 and a one year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.