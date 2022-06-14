iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.36

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 452756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

