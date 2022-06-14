iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 443,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 15,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

