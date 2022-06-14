iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.10. The company had a trading volume of 784,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.63 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

