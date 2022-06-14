iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 199,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.58 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

