iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

