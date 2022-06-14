JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 1.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after buying an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. 320,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.