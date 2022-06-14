John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $19.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
