JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €69.50 ($72.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:DHER opened at €33.28 ($34.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.50. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($140.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

