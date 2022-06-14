Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the May 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 146,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

