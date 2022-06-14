JulSwap Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $224,990.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

