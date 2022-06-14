Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $312,440.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.