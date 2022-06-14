Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Sells $72,863.94 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 375,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.