Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Sells $72,863.94 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34.
Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 375,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $14.23.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.