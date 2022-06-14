Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Up 74.5% in May

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,500 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,125.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

OTCMKTS:KSANF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.