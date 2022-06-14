KARMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $5.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00136802 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005528 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.