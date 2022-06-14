KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the May 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.7 days.

KBCSF stock traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

