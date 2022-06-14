Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kelso Technologies worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 24,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,721. Kelso Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.
Kelso Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.
