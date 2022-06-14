Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,144,071. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,063,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 179,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

