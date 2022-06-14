Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 49,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

