Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

