Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $993.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

