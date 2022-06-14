Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,467. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.