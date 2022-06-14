Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 177,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,699. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.