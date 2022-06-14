Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.24. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

