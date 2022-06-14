Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

CSCO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 587,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,243,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.