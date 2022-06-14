Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.65

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 303779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.16) to GBX 375 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

