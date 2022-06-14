Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Down 10.9%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $73.52. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39.
About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)
