Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Down 10.9%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $73.52. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39.

About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

