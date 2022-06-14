Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGSPY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($119.79) to €100.00 ($104.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($96.88) to €95.00 ($98.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $74.52 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

