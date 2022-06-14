Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 49.8% in May

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($89.58) to €84.00 ($87.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €91.00 ($94.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €92.00 ($95.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

KIGRY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 228,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

