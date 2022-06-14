Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 490 ($5.95) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KIST opened at GBX 405 ($4.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £335.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.18. Kistos has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.52).

Get Kistos alerts:

About Kistos (Get Rating)

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.