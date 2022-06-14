Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

